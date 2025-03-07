Ice Drive: Volvo’s EX30 Cross Country adds some character to the EV mix

What is it?

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest EV





The Cross Country name has been a part of the Volvo lineup for decades and now there’s a new one, with the electric EX30 Cross Country. We’ve been driving it on the Swedish ice to gain some initial impressions.

What’s new?

The EX30 can be kitted out with a range of accessories





Importantly, there’s a 19mm boost in ride height coming through a combination of suspension lift and larger wheels. You can also get an all-terrain tyre as an option, which will help the EX30 to go a little further off-road than your typical EV. Volvo, however, is adamant that this car is not an out-and-out off-roader – but then, previous Cross Country cars weren’t either.

What’s under the bonnet?

The eye-catching headlights sit next to a redesigned front bumper





In terms of range, Volvo claims up to 264 miles between trips to the plug, while a 175kW maximum charging speed could see a 10 to 80 per cent charge conducted in around 28 minutes when you’re hooked up to a suitably speedy charger.

What’s it like to drive?

The Cross Country carries a premium over the standard EX30





As with the standard EX30, there’s a screen setup which dominates proceedings and, just like in the standard car, we’d appreciate an additional screen ahead of the driver which would make checking key information such as speed much easier. A short road drive didn’t flag any glaring issues, either, while the car’s light steering made three-point turns and smaller manoeuvres easy.

How does it look?

The Cross Country name continues with the EX30





The roof ‘basket’, for instance, could be great for drivers looking to take more adventure gear with them, while additional holders for items such as kayaks enable this EV to fit more outdoor pursuits than you might expect.

What’s it like inside?

The interior is largely the same as the standard EX30





Rear-seat legroom is a little on the tight side – particularly if you’ve got a taller passenger or driver ahead of you – while the 318-litre boot is smaller, too. However, there is an additional 61 litres of underfloor storage, which helps to improve things.

What’s the spec like?

Accents are dotted across the exterior of the car





You do get plenty of equipment to help strengthen the proposition, mind you. Since the EX30 Cross Country essentially comes in top spec, features such as a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree parking camera and a 12.3-inch infotainment display all come as standard. The on-board tech works well, too, though we’ve found some of the assistance systems on the EX30 to be a little too distracting – and it’s likely to be the same story with the Cross Country.

Verdict

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country is a pleasant example of this Swedish brand looking to blend old and new. It can trace its lineage back many years and through several models, so it’s a nice way for Volvo to acknowledge what has come before it while still moving things forward.

It does represent a premium over a standard EX30, but that has been the case with previous Cross Country models. What the change has done, however, is add some much-needed characrter which will surely impact its desirability in a positive fashion.