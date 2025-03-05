First Drive: BMW’s iX is one of the best electric SUVs

What is it?

The iX is BMW’s electric SUV. (BMW)

Electric SUVs mean big business in the automotive industry as they combine practicality with zero tailpipe emissions.

BMW has been a pioneer of SUVs ever since it launched its original X5 back in 2001; however, fast forward two decades, and the firm launched its electric iX.

Built to rival the Audi Q6 e-tron and Tesla Model X, the iX is a bold-looking and practical SUV, focused on offering a sporty driving experience with high levels of efficiency.

As the car reaches the middle of its life, BMW has given the car a refresh to help it stay at the top of the premium electric SUV class.

What’s new?

The new car comes with redesigned front kidney grilles and there is improved electric range on certain models. (BMW)

The German firm has kept the updates subtle. The car’s exterior now includes a couple of new paint schemes, there’s a new kidney grille, and all models now receive the ‘M Sport’ treatment.

Most importantly, BMW says that the entry-level xDrive 45 now receives a 30 per cent increase in its battery size to 94.8kWh – allowing its claimed electric range to rise from 340 miles to 374 miles.

What’s under the bonnet?

It offers supercar-like performance in the M70 xDrive variant. (BMW)

BMW offers a variety of different battery packs with the iX, but we’re driving the top-of-the-line M70 xDrive.

It features a 109kWh battery pack and dual electric motors to develop 668bhp and 1,015Nm of torque. It takes the car from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds and tops out at 155mph.

In terms of range, BMW claims this model can travel between 321 to 366 miles on a single charge, and it comes with 195kW DC rapid charging as standard, which means it could go from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

The iX is great to drive. (BMW)

The iX is one of those cars that does everything well. On a twisty road, the car’s handling is impressive with lots of traction from its four-wheel-drive system. The acceleration is brisk with a smooth and effortless increase of speed thanks to our test car’s 668bhp output.

Visibility is excellent, with lots of glass making it easy to drive around town despite its sheer size. You sit up high, giving you a commanding view of the road ahead, and our car’s rear-wheel-steering helps out with those tricky manoeuvres.

Comfort is another strong point with the seats doing a fantastic job of being supportive and comfortable on longer trips, and the car’s electronically controlled shock absorbers make the ride a lot smoother and composed at speeds. It makes the iX a great mile muncher.

How does it look?

Its looks are subjective. (BMW)

The looks have had some subtle updates over the outgoing model.

At the front, the kidney grilles have been redesigned with vertical and horizontal lines and they can now be illuminated at an added cost with the Iconic Glow package.

Other changes include the front headlights that now feature ‘City Light Technology’, which lights up the pavement and road ahead in town environments.

The side profile remains the same with its flush door handles and bulbous curves, while the back of our test car features a gloss black diffuser and darkened tail lights. Its 22-inch M light-alloy wheels complete its bold exterior design.

What’s it like inside?

The interior feels very premium. (BMW)

The interior remains the same as in the outgoing model with its 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and 14.9-inch touchscreen.

Our test car features an Alcantara dashboard, adding to its sportier ‘M Sport’ appeal and all the controls for the screens can be controlled via a handy swivel wheel located on the centre console.

Up front, there are lots of storage areas including a split centre armrest, two cup holders, a large glove box and very deep door bins.

Move into the back and the space is impressive with lots of head and legroom, and the completely flat floor makes carrying three abreast easier than in a typical combustion-engined SUV.

However, its boot space remains the same as before, holding just 500 litres or 1,750 litres with the rear seats folded down. These figures fall behind rivals such as the Mercedes EQE and even a Kia EV9.

What’s the spec like?

The iX comes in four different guises. (BMW)

There are four varieties with the new iX, consisting of xDrive 45 Sport, M Sport, xDrive 60 M Sport and M70 xDrive.

Prices start at a fairly steep £74,400 for the entry-level xDrive 45 Sport, though it does feature adaptive LED headlights, heated front seats and steering wheel and a premium Harmon Kardon sound system as standard.

Our flagship M70 xDrive is priced at £113,300 and boasts 22-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, four-zone climate control, active steering and its adaptive air suspension.

No matter which model you choose, all versions are expensive, with the car costing more than an equivalent Audi Q6 e-tron.

Verdict

These updates made to the BMW iX have pushed it to the very top of the premium electric SUV class.

It’s great to drive, handles well and is extremely fast when specced out in M70 xDrive guise. It has a spacious interior cabin that oozes class, quality and style and its improved electric driving range should make it a more tempting proposition.

Its looks still won’t be to everyone’s taste and its sheer size may be intimidating for some, but there’s no getting away from the fact that BMW has shown what it really is capable of when it comes to developing a premium electric SUV.