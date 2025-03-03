Toyota Corolla receives updates for 2025

Toyota has revealed that the Corolla hatchback and its Touring Sports estate model are to receive updates for 2025.

The exterior is now available with a selection of new paint schemes including Metal Oxide red – which comes with a contrasting gloss black roof on higher spec models.

Also, there is a choice of new alloy wheel designs, and door mirrors which are finished off in gloss black.

The interior now features synthetic leather on the steering wheel and gear shift knob. (Toyota)

Inside, the interior features sustainable materials with synthetic leather found on the steering wheel and gear knob. A new upholstery material made from recycled fabric is also available on certain trim levels.

The car retains the same choice of powertrains as before, including a 1.8-litre and more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine – both mated to an electric motor. The former produces 142bhp while the latter now has 176bhp.

In terms of trim levels, the range kicks off with the Icon, which includes 16-inch alloy wheels, a 10.5-inch infotainment screen and LED headlights. Other models include the Design, GR Sport and the flagship Excel – which boasts a head-up display and blind spot monitoring.

The updated Corolla is on sale now with prices starting from £30,505 for the hatchback and £31,840 for the Touring Sports estate. Deliveries are expected to commence later this year.