Audi reveals the second-generation Q5 Sportback SUV

Audi has unveiled the second generation of its Q5 Sportback SUV, to rival cars like the Mercedes GLC Coupe and BMW X4.

From launch, the car will come with a choice of three different engines with all boasting 48V mild-hybrid technology.

The entry-level 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol produces a total of 201bhp and 340Nm of torque – while power is transmitted to the front wheels, but a Quattro all-wheel-drive system is available as a cost option.

The Q5 Sportback is a direct rival to the Mercedes GLC Coupe. (Audi)

There’s a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel variant that gives out the same power as the former, but its torque increases to 400Nm. Meanwhile, the sporty SQ5 model comes equipped with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol that generates 362bhp and 550Nm of torque.

Its exterior styling utilises Audi’s latest design language with wraparound front headlights, a sporty sloping roofline and digital OLED rear tail lights.

The interior utilises Audi’s panoramic MMi infotainment screens. (Audi)

Inside, the car incorporates Audi’s latest infotainment MMI panoramic display, which includes an 11.9-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen and an optional 10.9-inch screen in front of the passenger. A lot of the cabin is made from sustainable materials such as Cascade upholstery Dinamica microfiber – which is made from recycled polyester.

In the back, the Q5 Sportback has a total boot capacity of 515 litres or 470 litres for the SQ5 model. Fold the rear seats down and the former extends to 1,415 litres and the latter has 1,388 litres of space.

The new Q5 Sportback and SQ5 will be available to order as of January 2025 with prices starting at £52,350 and rising to £76,900.