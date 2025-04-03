Hyundai’s Ioniq 6 gains new look and sporty N Line version

Hyundai has given its 6 electric saloon a radical new look along with a more dynamic N Line specification.

Revealed at the Seoul Mobility Show in Korea, the Ioniq 6 has lost the large spoiler of its predecessor and instead takes on an overall sleeker and even more aerodynamic appearance.

An extended ‘ducktail’ spoiler sits at the rear instead, which Hyundai says allows the 6 to ‘maintain aerodynamic performance’ while achieving a streamlined appearance. The headlights are far slimmer than before, while the front grille has been enlarged and finished in gloss black.

A revised interior gains more premium materials

Inside, the new 6 aims to put a greater focus on comfort and an ‘intuative user experience’, which is why a redesigned steering wheel has been included alongside upgraded cabin materials. Hyundai has also reworked the center console to make it easier to access while the climate control display has been made larger.

Simon Loasby, senior vice president and head of Hyundai Design Center, said: “Ioniq 6 has evolved from a single Electrified Streamliner into a lineup, each model expressing its own character while staying true to one refined vision,”

A new N Line version brings a sportier look and feel

“Under the evolved design concept of ‘Pure Flow, Refined’, we’ve enhanced every line and detail to make Ioniq 6 simpler and more progressive.”

However, one of the largest changes to be made to this latest generation of Ioniq 6 is the addition of an N Line version. With a more aggressive design through front and rear wing-shaped bumpers, the N Line gives a hint as to what the future Ioniq 6 N performance model – which will be revealed in July – could look like.