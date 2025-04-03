Renault gives Austral a revamp with a refreshed design and extra tech

Renault has upgraded its Austral SUV, introducing extra features, a redesigned exterior and more technology.

The Austral design takes many cues that have already been used on the Rafale. The bumper, bonnet and grille have all been redesigned, with the bumper, in particular, gaining embossed 3D ‘crystals’ around the Renault logo. The front and rear lights have also been tweaked in design.

The wheelarches and lower body protection sections are now finished in gloss black, while a two-tone finish with a contrasting black roof remains available on sporty esprit Alpine models.

The interior now gets redesigned seats and a sharper infotainment system

Renault has looked to boost the interior refinement of the Austral by including additional soundproofing courtesy of beefier door seals. The rear-view mirror base has been redesigned to reduce wind noise, too, while esprit Alpine cars also get laminated glass for the front doors.

The front seats have been redesigned, too, and now integrate better lateral and shoulder support for a more comfortable experience. The seats are also now finished in a 98 per cent recycled material in techno-specification cars.

The car’s rear lights have also been redesigned

As before, the Rafale has a 12.3-inch instrument panel ahead of the driver and a 12-inch infotainment setup for all key media and navigation functions. Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are all included as standard, too. The main infotainment system also gets a welcome tune created by musician Jean-Michel Jarre and uses Google’s automotive services to bring many of the brand’s most popular apps – including Google Maps and Google Assistant voice control – included as standard on all models.

The Rafale still utilises a ‘full’ hybrid system with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to two electric motors and a compact battery.

Full pricing for the Rafale is expected to be announced shortly.