Polestar 2 gains upgrades to audio system and software

Polestar has upgraded its electric 2 model with faster in-car processing and more technology.

The 2, which was one of Polestar’s first mass-produced EVs, can now be equipped with an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system, bringing a 14-speaker setup and a total output of 1,350 watts. Highlighting the upgraded audio system are stainless steel mesh sections on the rear door panels and branded areas at the front.

However, one of the key changes to the refreshed 2 is a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processing chip, which helps to deliver faster responses to the in-car infotainment system. Polestar says that this upgrade enables smoother performance and quicker download speeds for in-car apps.

The new 2 has been given several upgrades in key areas

Standard Range versions of the 2 now benefit from a larger battery – increasing in size from 69kWh to 70kWh – which helps boost range to 344 miles.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: “Polestar 2 is the cornerstone our business was built on. Seeing our first EV continue to receive numerous enhancements with every model year introduction is truly amazing. Now with a comprehensive round of technology, design, and option updates, including the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins audio system and faster processor chip, I’m convinced our customers will love the experience Polestar 2 offers even more.”

Polestar has also added a new colourway – Dune – to the 2’s range of available shades, replacing the existing Jupiter in the car’s selection of hues. New 20-inch forged alloy wheels are now available for the first time and are available as part of the optional Performance Pack. In addition, a new MicroTech upholstery with a quilted finish can be selected for the interior.

A new singular pack – called Prime Pack – ties in all of the key standard features of Pilot, Plus and Climate selections into one ‘cost-effective bundle’, according to Polestar. As well as this, the rear-side windows are now tinted.

The upgraded Polestar 2 is now available to order.