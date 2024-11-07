Bentley pushes back electric-only plans to 2035

Bentley has announced that it is revising its commitment to becoming an electric-only car brand to 2035 from 2030.

The Crewe-based brand’s decision reflects a similar delay followed by other brands – Volvo recently changed its plans on becoming an EV-only firm – though it’ll still look to introduce its first electric model in 2026.

An electric SUV, the upcoming model will be joined by more hybrid models as part of the firm’s revised Beyond100+ strategy. Under this new plan, Bentley will look to launch a new electric vehicle or hybrid model each year from 2026.

Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley CEO, said: “Legislation is driving electrification. Competition is also driving it. We see that there are new customers who definitely want a very modern car – a more modern interpretation of a Bentley, even on the drivetrain side. We’re sure that we convince existing customers when we get them in the car. The target is definitely to get new customers.

“What we see in the market I would consider as a dip. When it calms down, it’ll definitely come back. I expect different speeds depending on the categories and countries, and it’ll depend on the infrastructure in different countries.

The new Continental GT gets hybrid power for the first time

“Our hope is that when we come to the market in 2026-2027 there will be a second wave of BEV (battery electric vehicle) acceptance”.

Bentley has also stated that it will be introducing a new combustion-engined model next year and is looking to integrate sustainable fuels into its product decisions. The brand will also look to upgrade its production site in Crewe, with a new design centre, paint shop and EV assembly line helping to transform the historic facility.