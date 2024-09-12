Genesis announces that it will be entering the FIA World Endurance Championship

Genesis has revealed that it will be fielding an entry into the gruelling FIA World Endurance Championship.

The luxury sub-brand of Hyundai’s new LMDH car is currently in the works and will be the car that will take on one of the most famous races in motorsports history – the 24 hours of Le Mans. The LMDH ruleset requires competitors to use a variety of off-the-shelf components rather than the equivalent Le Mans Hypercar specification.

LMDH stands for Le Mans Daytona H, which is a sports prototype category that competes with the Hypercar class in the FIA World Endurance Championships.

There are limited details regarding the vehicle that will be entering and there has been no further information regarding the announcement of the brand to the series.

An Instagram post from the FIA World Endurance Championships, said: “Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has today made official its intention to join endurance racing in the near future. Potential FIA World Endurance Championship entry remains subject to WEC selection committee approval.”

The Magma series will be launched at the end of 2025. (Genesis)

The luxury sub-brand of Hyundai is taking racing and its performance vehicles seriously, with its upcoming Magma series which includes hot versions of its G80, GV60 and GV80 models. It’s likely that this upcoming racecar will play a direct role in influencing future Genesis models and could bring trickle-down technology, as is often the case with road cars linked to Formula 1.

Genesis has not announced when its LMDH prototype will be entering into the World Endurance Championships, however with the WEC season nearly over, a 2025 entry could possibly be the perfect opportunity.