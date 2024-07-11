New MG HS revealed with petrol and plug-in hybrid options

This week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed has seen MG take the covers off its new HS crossover.

Underneath the bonnet is a choice of petrol or plug-in hybrid powertrains, with six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmissions available.

The new 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine produces 167bhp and 275Nm of torque and is capable of achieving 0-60mph in 9.2 seconds, with the top speed figure yet to be revealed.

The plug-in hybrid model features a 24.7 kWh battery pack and a 67kW generator that gives a claimed 75 miles of electric range, making it the best in its class. It comes mated to a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 140bhp and can do 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds. Torque figures and top speed are still to be announced.

Its dimensions have increased and there is more on-board tech. (MG)

It has a wheelbase that is 45mm longer than its predecessor at 4,655mm (4,610mm for the old model) or 4,670mm for the PHEV, and it’s also 30mm lower at 1,655mm (1,685mm for the old model) and 14mm wider at 1,876mm (1,862mm for the old model).

At the front are new headlights plus a revamped grille, while the back features new LED lights.

The cabin materials are of higher quality than they were before. (MG)

Inside are two 12.3-inch digital displays, with a central screen for the infotainment and the second one acting as the driver’s instrument panel. It also boasts a new three-spoke steering wheel and improved cabin materials.

Boot space has increased by 44 litres to 507 litres with the seats upright. Figures for the seats folded down haven’t been revealed yet, though.

There are two trim levels to choose from – the standard SE and top-of-the-line Trophy.

The former starts at £24,995 or £31,495 for the plug-in variant and comes with LED headlights, rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, keyless entry plus six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

Moving up to the Trophy, prices start at £27,495 and rise to £33,995. It boasts 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, front fog lights, electric folding door mirrors, an eight-speaker sound system and a 360-degree camera.

David Allison, head of product and planning at MG Motor UK, said: “The outgoing HS SUV has been immensely popular. However, the new SE and Trophy models raise the bar with even more equipment and functionality, a distinctive MG appearance that sets the HS apart from other SUVs and a choice of advanced petrol and plug-in hybrid powertrains.”

The new HS is available to order now with deliveries of the petrol model expected at the end of July, while plug-in hybrid models will be due in showrooms by the end of September.