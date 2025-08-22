BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé: A wolf not quite in sheep's clothing

To describe the BMW M235i xDrive Gran Coupé as a wolf in sheep's clothing might be a bit misleading. At first glance, this second-generation model's sleek, elegant, compact lines scream executive car, but beneath the bonnet lurks a 300bhp beast that delivers stunning performance.

However, styling cues give it away. The performance M branding, coloured brake callipers, larger air scoops, lowered suspension, bespoke alloys, and slim iconic kidney grille all point to sporting prowess – as do features like the quad exhaust tailpipes, smart rear spoiler, and rear diffuser. It looks the part.

The evolving larger kidney grille size on some BMW models over the years has sparked debate and polarised opinion. For me, this slimmer, shallower style gets it right and is instantly recognisable.

BMW M235 x-Drive

Sporty-looking it certainly is, but conversely, this performance machine is a comfortable four-seater. Despite its rip-roaring performance, it’s more than adequate around town, and its compact size doesn’t compromise practicality – it even offers a reasonably sized boot. So, you get peak performance and everyday usability.

The two-litre, four-cylinder power unit may lack the snarl of a V6, but the 302bhp on tap delivers performance that edges close to supercar territory. The sprint to 60mph, delivered through the front wheels via the latest Steptronic transmission, takes just 4.7 seconds, also supported by BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

Hit the Sport option, and the engine sound enhancement delivers the spitting, backfiring notes associated with performance cars. The performance is genuine – and impressive

Inside, the cabin is pure premium quality, with leather-bound sports seats, soft-touch trim finishes, and brushed aluminium. The M-branded multifunction steering wheel also features paddle shifters for a more engaging drive, while the whole of the interior feels solid and well put together. Neat touches like selectable ambient lighting create a relaxing experience for occupants.

At the heart of the car is a high-resolution curved display, combining a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster controlling smartphone connectivity, infotainment, navigation, and various apps with a 10.7-inch central touchscreen for real-time driver information.

Like many hi-tech systems, it can take time to master, and I found it slightly confusing at times – but the graphics are top-notch. It also features QuickSelect, enabling swift access to frequently used functions like climate adjustments or media controls, via touch or voice commands.

While the performance is electric, BMW’s enhanced xDrive system ensures this model grips like a limpet when pushed into corners. The steering is responsive and pin-sharp, with excellent driver feedback. Adaptive M suspension and the slip differential keeps the car stable, and the performance brakes haul you to a stop in very short order.

Practical and versatile – it’s not a hatchback – but its 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats allow long items like sports equipment to be transported while retaining passenger space. Boot capacity is generous for most needs, offering 430 litres of storage, complemented by a wide opening for easy loading.

Fast and furious but safe as houses with a comprehensive list of active and passive safety measures and includes a full suite of airbags, stability control and all wheel drive traction.

Also available are parking cameras and sensors, collision and lane departure warning.

Factfile