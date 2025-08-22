Shropshire Star
Rolls-Royce recreates Keith Moon’s swimming pool plunge to celebrate Phantom’s 100th birthday

Luxury model has spanned over eight generations during its time on sale.

By contributor Jack Evans, PA Motoring Reporter
Published

Rolls-Royce has celebrated its Phantom’s 100th birthday in spectacular fashion by recreating a stunt which saw The Who’s drummer, Keith Moon plunge his one Rolls-Royce into a swimming pool.

Legend has it that Moon, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, sent his own Rolls-Royce flying into the swimming pool at the Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan. While accounts differ – interviews with Moon have him stating that the car rolled into the pool after the handbrake was left off, for instance – the event has become part of the folklore of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Pool
The Phantom bodyshell was set to be recycled

To mark the car’s centenary, Rolls-Royce has submerged a Phantom body shell, which would’ve otherwise been destined for recycling, into a swimming pool. Far from Michigan, the Tinside Lido in Plymouth was selected as the photoshoot location.

A number of high-profile stars have also driven the Rolls-Royce Phantom, including Sir Elton John, John Lennon and Elvis Presley, while it has also starred in a variety of music videos, including Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dog’s Drop It Like It’s Hot.

Rolls-Royce Phantom Pool
Tinside Lido was used as the location for the shoot

Chris Brownridge, chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “From the Golden Age of Hollywood to the rise of hip-hop, over the last 100 years, music artists have used Phantom to project their identity and challenge convention.

“Their motor cars often became icons in their own right, with a lasting place in the history of modern music. This enduring connection reminds us that Rolls-Royce and the extraordinary people who are part of the marque’s story are united by one ambition: to make their presence felt.”

