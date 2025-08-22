Rolls-Royce recreates Keith Moon’s swimming pool plunge to celebrate Phantom’s 100th birthday

Rolls-Royce has celebrated its Phantom’s 100th birthday in spectacular fashion by recreating a stunt which saw The Who’s drummer, Keith Moon plunge his one Rolls-Royce into a swimming pool.

Legend has it that Moon, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, sent his own Rolls-Royce flying into the swimming pool at the Holiday Inn in Flint, Michigan. While accounts differ – interviews with Moon have him stating that the car rolled into the pool after the handbrake was left off, for instance – the event has become part of the folklore of the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The Phantom bodyshell was set to be recycled

To mark the car’s centenary, Rolls-Royce has submerged a Phantom body shell, which would’ve otherwise been destined for recycling, into a swimming pool. Far from Michigan, the Tinside Lido in Plymouth was selected as the photoshoot location.

A number of high-profile stars have also driven the Rolls-Royce Phantom, including Sir Elton John, John Lennon and Elvis Presley, while it has also starred in a variety of music videos, including Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dog’s Drop It Like It’s Hot.

Tinside Lido was used as the location for the shoot

Chris Brownridge, chief Executive, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said: “From the Golden Age of Hollywood to the rise of hip-hop, over the last 100 years, music artists have used Phantom to project their identity and challenge convention.

“Their motor cars often became icons in their own right, with a lasting place in the history of modern music. This enduring connection reminds us that Rolls-Royce and the extraordinary people who are part of the marque’s story are united by one ambition: to make their presence felt.”