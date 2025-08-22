Ex-Top Gear Mini heading under the hammer at auction

A classic Mini once driven by presenter Chris Harris during a Top Gear special is heading to auction.

The 1990 Rover Mini was driven by Harris in Top Gear series 27, episode 1, which saw it used as transport for an Ethiopia special.

Purchased with a budget of £4,000, the plucky Mini started life as a ‘tidy runabout’ according to auction house Iconic Auctioneers, before suffering some battle scars during its adventure.

It appears that the Union Jack throw cushions will come with the car (Iconic Auctioneers)

Though in running order, the Mini doesn’t currently have a valid MOT but does wear the same number plate that it featured during its Top Gear outing. It is now up for auction with an estimate of between £8,000 and £10,000 via the Iconic Auctioneers website, with the final hammer set to fall on August 28.

Bidding is currently live for the classic Mini

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “Cars with genuine screen provenance always capture attention, and this plucky Mini will be familiar to many Top Gear viewers. It is a fun, attainable piece of television and motoring culture, and we are pleased to present it in our timed online auction.”

The Mini currently carries 36,400 miles on the clock and appears to come complete with Union Jack-patterned seat cushions for the rear of the car.