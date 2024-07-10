Ford’s Capri returns as electric SUV

Ford has returned one of its most famous nameplates for its latest electric model – Capri.

Launched in the late 1960s the original Capri came on song in the 1980s where its long bonnet and muscle-car focus made it a European interpretation of America’s famous ‘pony cars’. Built in the UK for much of its life, the Capri claimed cult status on these shores, appearing in a number of iconic television shows such as The Professionals.

The new Ford Capri is available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive setups

Having retired for decades, the Capri name is now used for a completely different vehicle – an electric SUV.

Sitting atop the MEB platform used underneath a number of electric Volkswagen models – with which Ford shares a partnership – the new Capri has a range of up to 390 miles and will be available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive setups. Ford claims that the Capri will manage 0-60mph in 6.2 seconds in the former and 5.1 seconds in the latter, too.

With a maximum charge rate of 185kW, the Capri can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in around 26 minutes when hooked up to a suitably rapid charger. Ford hasn’t stated a charge time when using a standard 7kW home socket, but it’s expected to be quick enough to fully charge the car overnight.

The main screen can be adjusted to make viewing easier

Inside, the Capri offers up to 572 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place or 1,510 litres with them folded down. Plus, a handy 17 litres of additional space can be found in the Capri’s ‘MegaConsole’ which is found underneath the front armrest while a secret storage area is also found in this location, too.

A 14.6-inch central screen is the main point of interaction for media and navigation functions while a new SYNC Move system means that the display can be adjusted up and down to ensure that it’s at the most comfortable viewing position possible.

Ford hasn’t stated an official price or on-sale date for the new Capri, but it’s expected that this information will be released shortly.