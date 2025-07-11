Sporty saloon seals the deal for BYD

It’s a name many are still unfamiliar with. Build Your Dreams, or BYD, founded in 1995, is now the world’s top selling EV producer, now outselling the mighty Tesla brand.

While there is more than one reason for this, the incredible rise, particularly here in the UK, has taken many by surprise.

BYD, a leader in battery technology, only officially launched in the UK in March 2023 with the ATTO 3 electric SUV, which I drove at the time.

Then came DOLPHIN hatchback in 2023, followed by the premium SEAL saloon and has recently added the stylish Sealion. There’s clearly an aquatic link here. BYD call it their Ocean-X Design Language, with ocean-inspired influences.

It’s not hard to see why it has grown so rapidly, being more and more visible on the roads.

It first made its name as a battery producer and has 28 years of expertise to produce power units for electric cars, buses, trucks, and rail transport.

The Seal is an upmarket is all-electric sports saloon that combines striking features with advanced technology.

Powerful battery performance

There is a choice of two models featuring the powerful 82.5 kWh LFP Blade battery.

The rear-wheel drive SEAL Design delivers 230 kW (313 PS) through its single motor, achieving 0-62 mph in 5.9 seconds while offering an impressive 354-mile WLTP range.

The all-wheel drive Excellence driven here combines 160kW and 230kW dual motors to produce a mammoth 530 PS,

This delivers instant torque, rocketing from 0-62 mph in just 3.8 seconds while still delivering a respectable 323-mile range.

Both variants support 150kW DC fast charging, which allows a 30-80 per cent charge in approximately 26 minutes.

Striking design

It offers a sleek, aerodynamic profile, almost coupe-like, with a prominent X-shaped front end, cat’s-eye like headlights sitting above large air scoops and continuing the aquatic theme, subtle "gills" sit behind the front wheels.

Dominating the rear end is a full-width lightbar with unique 19-inch alloys rounding off the sporty feel.

Spacious and hi-tech interior

The four-door SEAL has a spacious, premium interior, a comfortable place to be for five adults, offers high-end materials, and is packed with standard features and comprehensive safety kit.

It’s a paradise for lovers of bells and whistles and hi-end tech and gizmos and flashing lights.

Dominant is the 15.6in multi-media rotatable and a 10.5 inch information screen.

Between them they control infotainment via the 12-speaker sound system, smartphone connectivity, navigation and real time driver information. It also features intelligent voice control.

Performance and handling

On the road, the car offers blistering pace and a decent range.

It features for the first time with BYD double-wishbone front and five-link rear suspension for precise control, while the Intelligent Torque Adaption Control (iTAC) system enhances stability by predicting traction loss and adjusting torque much quicker than traditional systems.

There are also four driving modes, Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow, to adjust drive settings to deal fwith different conditions.

Boot Space & Storage

It is a practical motor with good boot capacity of up to 400 litres available. This is supplement by the so-called Frunk (Front Boot) with an extra 50 litres. Unusually for a saloon, folding Rear Seats split 60:40 for longer items like skis or longer boxes.

Safety is a top priority, and the it has been awarded a 5five-star Euro NCAP rating. Excellent safety features including a full suite of airbags; 360° camera; adaptive cruise control; auto emergency braking; blind-spot monitoring; lane-keep assist; cross-traffic alerts and driver fatigue warnings.

In terms of reliability, with the cars only being in the UK a short time, data will eventually give us an idea. So far so good.

Factfile

BYD Seal Excellence AWD

Price: £48,830

Mechanical: 523 bhp (390 kW), dual electric motors driving all wheels via single speed transmission

Max speed: 112mph

0-60mph: 3.8 seconds

Range: 283 miles

Insurance group: 46-50

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

BiK rating: 3%

Warranty: Six years, 93,750 miles.