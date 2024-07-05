Pagani reveals one-off special with Huayra Epitome

Pagani has revealed a one-off special edition of its iconic Huayra hypercar – the Epitome.

Created by Pagani’s special project division, Grandi Complicazioni, what makes this model unique is that the Epitome is the first Huayra to feature a manual gearbox.

Powering the car is the firm’s AMG-derived V12 twin-turbocharged engine that produces 851bhp and 1,100Nm of torque. A 0-60mph time hasn’t been revealed, although it boasts a top speed of 217mph.

There is a redesigned rear end and bespoke design features at the front, too. (Pagani)

It has a new active suspension system with a ‘super soft’ button on the centre console, which adapts the shock absorbers depending on the type of road surface the car is driving on below 93mph (150kph). Above that speed, the shocks return to their normal setting.

A lightweight six-way titanium exhaust system ensures that the Huayra’s V12 engine sounds the best it can when accelerating, while the forged aluminium monolithic alloy wheels reduce the car’s weight even further.

There’s a new front bumper with an integrated splitter, which was designed at the customer’s request to increase downforce and balance the car in all driving conditions. Meanwhile, a bespoke light unit includes four lights in the bonnet and two daytime running lights in the front bumper.

The rear end has been redesigned with a new rear wing integrated into the quarter panels that not only improves the aesthetics but helps with aerodynamics, too.

(Pagani)

No price has been revealed as the Huayra Epitome has been bespoke-made for one customer. The car will be on display at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place from July 11 to July 14.