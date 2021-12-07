Stellantis targets €20 billion in revenue through connected vehicle software upgrades

Citroen C4

Stellantis is planning to generate up to €20 billion (£16.9bn) in incremental annual revenue by 2030 through connected cars and over-the-air updates.

The car giant, which owns Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Peugeot and Vauxhall, will invest more than €30 billion (£25.4bn) by 2025 in order to carry out this transformation.

Today, Stellantis has 12 million monetizable connected cars across the globe, but it expects this to rise to 26 million by 2026 – generating €4bn (£3.3bn) through subscriptions in the process. By 2030, it predicts this number of cars to reach 34 million vehicles, returning approximately €20bn in annual revenues.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: “Our electrification and software strategies will support the shift to become a sustainable mobility tech company to lead the pack, leveraging the associated business growth with over-the-air features and services, and delivering the best experience to our customers.

“With the three all-new AI-powered technology platforms to arrive in 2024, deployed across the four STLA vehicle platforms, we will leverage the speed and agility associated with the decoupling of hardware and software cycles.”