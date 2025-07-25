MG reveals further details for IM5 and IM6

MG has revealed further details and specifications for its new electric IM5 and IM6.

The ‘IM’ stands for ‘Intelligent Mobility’, and in other markets, the two cars fall under MG’s premium sub-brand ‘IM Motors’, which is owned by the Chinese firm’s parent company, SAIC Motor.

The IM5 will be rivalling the Tesla Model 3 and will be available with either a 75kWh battery in ‘Standard Range’ guise, a 100kWh ‘Long Range’ and ‘Performance’ model.

Both cars are very well equipped. (MG)

In terms of range, MG claims that the 75kWh car can travel up to 304 miles on a single charge, while the 100kWh car can manage 441 miles and the Performance variant can achieve a claimed 357 miles.

Standard equipment for the IM5 includes adaptive cruise control, LED headlights, a heat pump, a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats.

The IM6 is a larger SUV that will rival the Tesla Model Y and will come with a 100kWh battery pack, with ‘Long Range’, ‘Performance’ and ‘Launch Edition’ variations.

The MG IM6 will rival the Tesla Model Y. (MG)

The manufacturer claims that the ‘Long Range’ car can travel up to 388 miles on a single charge, while the ‘Performance’ and ‘Launch Edition’ can manage the same 313 miles between trips to the plug.

Standard equipment includes LED headlights, rear privacy glass, 20-inch alloy wheels, a heat pump and a powered tailgate.

Prices start at £39,450 for the IM5 in ‘Standard Range’ and rise to £48,495 for the ‘Performance’ model. The IM6 is priced from £47,995 for the ‘Long Range’ car and increases to £52,995 for the ‘Launch Edition’.