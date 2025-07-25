Hyundai announces ‘Electric Grant’ scheme for all of its EV models

Hyundai is the latest car manufacturer to announce its own EV incentive with the ‘Electric Grant’ scheme.

It follows the Government’s recently announced Electric Vehicle Grant, which would slash up to £3,750 off a new electric vehicle priced under £37,000.

However, details of which cars will be compatible with the scheme will be revealed in August, taking into consideration a number of factors, including the amount of money taken off each model.

The Ioniq 5 N is one of the most exciting EVs on sale. (Hyundai)

Hyundai, meanwhile, has announced that private customers will receive up to £3,750 off a new Inster city car, or up to £1,500 off any other of its electric offerings including the Kona Electric, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 9.

Ashley Andrew, president of Hyundai and Genesis UK, said: “As the electric vehicle landscape continues to evolve, it is important that customers have complete clarity, choice and compelling value when making the switch to electric. Our diverse EV portfolio means we can offer something for every driving need, from the compact and efficient Inster to our flagship Ioniq 9 seven-seat SUV.”

He added: “By providing immediate financial support through our grant programme, we’re ensuring that more customers can experience the significant long-term savings that come with electric driving.”

The Hyundai Electric Grant scheme is available now, with customers who order an Inster or Kona Electric before August 31 receiving an additional £500 off list prices, through the firm’s ‘Electrifying Summer Event’.