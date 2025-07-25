Mercedes VLE to arrive in 2026

Mercedes has teased a few more details of the new VLE electric MPV, which will arrive in 2026.

Under the skin, the VLE will be the first vehicle in the firm’s line-up to sit on the VAN.EA electric van architecture, which will include rear-axle steering to improve handling and the turning circle, and it will use Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel drive system, too.

Wind tunnel tests have proved the VLE to be very drag coefficient. (Mercedes)

The car’s stretched roofline and rounded rear end mean that in recent wind tunnel tests in Stuttgart, Germany, the VLE proved to be very drag coefficient with the manufacturer stating “the results of the aerodynamics test were outstanding in terms of efficiency.”

Although details regarding the VLE’s powertrain have not been revealed at this stage, a prototype example recently travelled from Stuttgart to Rome, Italy – a journey of nearly 683 miles – in just two short charging stops, consisting of 15 minutes each.

Andreas Zygan, head of development for Mercedes-Benz Vans, said: “Our future MPVs have once again impressively demonstrated their suitability for everyday use on the long-distance route. With just two short charging stops from Stuttgart to the Alps to Rome – the Mercedes-Benz VLE demonstrates impressive efficiency of the new Van Electric Architecture.”

Further details of the VLE will be revealed in due course, which will be followed by a more premium VLS model.