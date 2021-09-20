Lotus confirms pricing and specs for Emira V6 First Edition

Lotus Emira

Lotus has announced that its Emira V6 First Edition will cost £75,995.

Though cheaper, less powerful variants will join the Emira line-up – and cost under £60,000 – the First Edition showcases the new model in one of its most potent forms.

It uses a supercharged 3.5-litre V7 engine with 397bhp, driven through a standard-fit six-speed manual gearbox or an optional six-speed automatic. The Emira is capable of going from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 180mph.

First Edition cars also boast a high level of standard equipment, including 20-inch forged alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and two-piece brake discs with branded calipers. A range of exterior colours – from ‘Seneca Blue’ to ‘Nimbus Grey’ – are there to choose from as well, though more will be made available next year, according to Lotus.

Matt Windle, managing director, Lotus Cars, commented: “The Emira is the most accomplished Lotus we’ve ever made, and to celebrate and reward our keenest early customers, we want to make the first cars extra special to own. The features have been carefully selected by our design team to make for a truly special and distinct First Edition.”

Inside, the Emira boasts a central 10.25-inch display with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, backed by a secondary 12.3-inch driver’s display.