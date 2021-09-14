Citroen adds new Black Edition to C5 Aircross Hybrid line-up

Citroen has bolstered the number of specifications available with its C5 Aircross Hybrid through a new Black Edition trim level.
Sitting at the top of the C5 Aircross Hybrid model range, it brings a host of additional features and is priced from £36,850, with first deliveries expected from late October. It’s available to order now, too.
The Black Edition incorporates a ‘Perla Nera’ black contrasting roof and door mirrors with matching 19-inch black alloy wheels.
It also features an opening panoramic sunroof with sunblind, while inside the car’s Advanced Comfort Seats are trimmed in ‘Urban Black’ Alcantara.
An eight-inch colour touchscreen is fitted as standard, incorporating satellite navigation and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Black Edition cars also boast front and rear parking sensors, LED headlights, a reversing camera and keyless entry and start.
Citroen’s Safety Plus Pack – which incorporates blind-spot monitoring and active safety brake – is also fitted as standard.
The C5 Aircross Hybrid uses a turbocharged 1.6-litre petrol engine linked to an 80kW electric motor and an automatic gearbox. A 13.2kWh battery delivers – when fully charged – an electric-only range of up to 34 miles, while Citroen claims that it could return up to 222mpg combined. When hooked up to a 7.4kW home charger, a full recharge will take around two hours.