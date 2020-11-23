New chassis-cab variant added to Ford Ranger line-up

Ford Ranger

Ford has introduced a new chassis cab version of its popular Ranger, bolstering the pick-up’s range of possible uses.

It allows the Ranger to be converted to a variety of different specifications, including box bodies, tippers and cherry pickers.

Thanks to the Ranger’s body-on-frame construction it provides a perfect basis as a donor vehicle, while its heavy-duty rear leaf spring suspension is able to soak up the worst of road conditions. The truck retains the regular Ranger’s 2.0-litre diesel engine too, bringing a healthy 168bhp and 420Nm of torque which is ideal for moving heavy loads. It can offer 3,500kg in maximum towing capacity, too.

The setup allows for greater scope for conversion

The Ranger also comes with a selectable four-wheel-drive system, while a six-speed manual gearbox is fitted as standard.

Paul Baynes, conversions manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe, said: “We’ve built the Ranger chassis cab for customers who work in the most demanding environments and need a tough, off-road vehicle to carry their specialist kit.

“Combined with Ford’s extensive QVM converter network, the Ranger chassis cab enables our customers to get the job done, wherever they work.”

The Ranger chassis cab is available in single-cab and work-focused XL variants, with the flat rear surface providing a stable platform for up to 3,270kg in gross vehicle mass. In total, the single cab allows for a maximum length behind the cab of 2,518mm.