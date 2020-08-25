Seat ‘recruits’ next generation of designers to brighten EV charge points

Seat has collaborated with the designers of the future to add colour to electric vehicle charging points.

A recent survey found that a third of UK motorists believe that EV chargers are ugly and as a result, the Spanish firm ‘recruited’ some of the country’s children to help redesign the units.

The design, applied to a charging point in Milton Keynes and set to be rolled out on similar chargers across Seat and Cupra’s UK retailer network, is a mosaic of drawings created by children designed to inspire the next generation of EV users.

The chargers were redesigned by a group of children

Richard Harrison, SEAT UK managing director, commented: “The design is truly inspirational as we know the next generation are more focused on sustainability issues than ever before. We hope that this means that more people will look to electric vehicles in the future and will support the continued growth of EV infrastructure.

“The roll-out of the SEAT and CUPRA electric vehicle line-up demonstrates our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint here in the UK and globally.”

The redesigned chargers are set to appear in Seat dealerships across the country

Fewer than half of the 2,000 drivers questioned by Seat would want an electric vehicle charging point installed on their road, though more would be happy to have one put into place if they were made more attractive.

Londoners and drivers from the north east are the most likely to consider charging points to be an eyesore, while those in the east Midlands are less sceptical.