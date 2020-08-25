New Rolls-Royce Ghost to feature illuminated fascia

Rolls-Royce has unveiled a new illuminated fascia feature for its upcoming Ghost ahead of the car’s full reveal next month.

The new Ghost’s illuminated fascia has been developed over the course of two years and more than 10,000 collective hours and brings a glowing Ghost badge surrounded by more than 850 ‘stars’ into the interior of the car.

Located on the passenger side of the dashboard, the feature isn’t visible when the car isn’t in operation, and follows on from the Starlight Headliner which has become a common feature on Rolls-Royce vehicles. It’s achieved by combining 152 individual LEDs both above and beneath the fascia which are then colour matched to the cabin’s clock and instrument lighting.

With 1340 hand-woven fibre optic stars, the Starlight Headliner returns in new Ghost. Now with shooting stars.#rollsroyceghost pic.twitter.com/rSb3NAwF9a — Rolls-Royce Motor Cars (@rollsroycecars) August 21, 2020

Michael Bryden, lead bespoke designer, said: “Illuminated Fascia is perfectly in tune with the Post Opulent design direction we pursued with the new Ghost. This elegant and minimal aesthetic is a specific response to the layer of clients who respond to Ghost: men and women who share a desire for a clean, pared-back expression of Rolls-Royce. Like the rest of the motor car’s progressive design, this hidden-until-lit feature hides the complexity required to create a sense of effortless luxury with a simple decorative statement.”

A two millimetre-thick ‘light guide’ is then used to ensure that the Ghost graphic is lit evenly, and it features more than 90,000 laser-etched dots across its surface. This also gives the twinkling effect to the feature.

Three layers of composite material were used to ensure that the facia remains completely invisible when not in operation, combining a piano black base with a dark tinted lacquer applied over the top. A final tinted layer of lacquer is then applied before being hand polished to ensure a 0.5mm high-gloss finish.