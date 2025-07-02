Revised Porsche 911 Carrera 4S gains power boost and extra agility

Porsche has updated its popular 911 Carrera 4S with extra performance and improved equipment levels.

The 911 Carrera 4S will be available in coupe, cabriolet and Targa bodystyles, which means that a total of six 911 models can now be equipped with all-wheel-drive capability.

With a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six, the 911 Carrera 4S produces 473bhp, some 30bhp more than found on the previous-generation car. As a result, it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in just under 3.3 seconds and carry onwards to a top speed of 191mph. All versions get an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard, too, with no manual option to choose from.

As standard, the Carrera 4S comes equipped with a sports exhaust system for a more characterful sound, while 20/21-inch staggered alloy wheels help to give some extra visual presence. You’ll find the larger brakes from the 911 GTS included on the Carrera 4S, too, and rear-wheel-steering is a standard-fit feature designed to add agility when cornering.

As standard, coupe models come in a two-seater configuration, though two rear chairs can be added back in as a no-cost extra. Cabriolet and Targa models, meanwhile, are sent out in 2+2 seating configuration from the off, however.

A full leather interior is included on all Carrera 4S models, too, as are matrix LED headlights and wireless smartphone charging. As you’d expect from Porsche, there are all manner of customisation options available to help tweak and change the look of the Carrera 4S further.

Available to order now, the 911 Carrera 4S starts from £127,000 in coupe layout, rising to £137,000 for the cabriolet and £137,600 for the Targa.