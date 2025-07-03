Hyundai confirms new B-segment electric car for 2026

Hyundai will launch an all-new B-segment electric car in 2026, designed and built in Europe.

The new model will sit above the recently-launched Inster and is part of Hyundai’s plans to take the fight to a recent explosion in smaller EV hatchbacks from both European and Chinese brands.

Hyundai is set to pull the covers off a concept car at the Munich Motor Show in September, and it’s likely to be this smaller model.

It could also be called Ioniq 2, as Hyundai seeks to expand its pure-electric Ioniq range into a fully fledged line-up in the coming years, and be based on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform, as already used on a number of Hyundai, Kia and Genesis models.

The newcomer is expected to be the first car to showcase Hyundai’s new Pleos end-to-end operating system, as the South Korean firm intends to transition to a software-defined mobility provider rather than just a carmaker.

The new car will sit above the Inster in Hyundai’s range (Hyundai)

It will also be a European product as Hyundai plans to continue making ‘localised’ cars. Design and engineering will be carried out at its European Technical Centre in Germany, which recently underwent a significant €150 million expansion, and production will take place in Turkey.

Xavier Chardon, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, told the PA News Agency: “We want to offer a product that’s not just technically sound but truly tailored to European customer expectations. This new B-segment car is a key part of our strategy to perform in this segment where we currently see big opportunities.”

He added: “We have a clear vision: to design in Europe, build in Europe, and sell in Europe. That’s how we create cars that truly connect with our customers here.”