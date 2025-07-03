Polestar confirms new Slovakia production site ahead of range expansion

Polestar has expanded its production facilities with a new site in Kosice, Slovakia.

The Scandinavian manufacturer, which currently produces cars such as the 2, 3 and 4, will use the extra production space to create the upcoming Polestar 7, which is expected to be the brand’s key mass-market car.

The development comes following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the brand and Volvo, with the pair both falling underneath the wider Geely Holding Group umbrella, to share the site. From there, it’s expected that Polestar will launch the new premium compact SUV in 2028. Construction of the site started in 2023.

The 7 will be underpinned by a similar platform to the one found underneath upcoming Volvo models, including the anticipated XC60. It’ll arrive as the firm’s first European-built car, with the rest of the range being produced in either China or the United States.

Michael Lohscheller, Polestar CEO, said: “Working with Volvo Cars to develop and manufacture Polestar 7 in Europe is a unique opportunity that will strengthen our position in our home market.

The 4 is one of Polestar’s latest vehicles (Polestar)

“Our strategy of utilising Group architectures as the base for our future model line-up gives us access to the best, latest technologies, in a cost-efficient manner. With a design and sporty driving characteristics that are instantly recognisable, Polestar 7 will set new standards in the premium compact SUV segment.”

Håkan Samuelsson, Volvo Cars president and CEO, said: “Our collaboration with Polestar on the development and manufacturing of the Polestar 7 underscores how Volvo Cars and Polestar continue to leverage synergies to efficiently deliver outstanding vehicles built for our distinct customer segments.”