Lexus announces pricing for updated LC models

Lexus has revealed pricing for its updated LC Coupe and Convertible cars.

Sitting as the flagship models in the firm’s range, the LC starts from £80,100 in coupe form and £90,775 for the drop-top. Both remain available with the choice of either a V8 or hybrid powertrain. Order books are open now and Lexus expects first deliveries to commence in autumn.

The LC Coupe incorporates a tweaked suspension setup

The convertible is available with a top-spec Sport+ Pack, which brings 21-inch forged alloy wheels, neck heaters in the front seats and airline-style leather upholstery. A colour head-up display and uprated sound system are also available. LC Convertible models fitted with the plus pack start from £96,625.

An exclusive Regatta Edition will also be available, though just 10 are coming to the UK. Taking design cues from yachts, it features a deep blue paint colour contrasting the white steering wheel, headlining and seats.

The #LexusLC Convertible Regetta Edition: perfect for those long summer evenings. pic.twitter.com/60ix4esSO3 — Lexus UK (@LexusUK) August 17, 2020

A revamped suspension system has been introduced with the Coupe – and saves 10kg off the car’s total weight in the process – while the front shock absorbers have been adjusted to better the ride. The 10-speed automatic gearbox has also been tailored to help with everyday driving, while also allowing the engine to rev higher before shifting.

Both cars are also now equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.