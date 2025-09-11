Fiat Grande Panda electric range expanded with new ‘Icon’ trim

Fiat has announced that the Grande Panda electric range has now expanded with the launch of a new ‘Icon’ trim.

The Grande Panda is Fiat’s latest small car and is the brand’s ‘world car’, with the car sold in more than 60 countries.

Inside features ‘Style’ fabric upholstery. (Fiat)

The Icon trim was originally only available on the Grande Panda Hybrid; however, now the electric version gains this trim.

Standard equipment includes 16-inch black alloy wheels, front and rear skid plates, roof rails and rear privacy glass. Inside, there is ‘Style’ fabric seat upholstery, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, air conditioning and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the bonnet, the car features a 43kWh battery with an electric motor to produce 111bhp, and Fiat claims the car can travel up to 199 miles on a single charge.

The Grande Panda rivals the Renault 5 and Hyundai Inster. (Fiat)

The Icon model will sit between the entry-level ‘RED’ and top-of-the-line ‘La Prima’, giving the consumer more choice.

The Grande Panda sits on Stellantis’ ‘Smart Car Platform’ and rivals the likes of the Renault 5, Hyundai Inster and Citroen e-C3.

Prices for the Grande Panda electric Icon start at £21,995, and the car will be eligible for Fiat’s ‘E-Grant’ scheme, which allows customers to save up to £1,500, meaning prices drop to £20,495.