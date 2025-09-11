EU signals intent for wave of small EVs with new initiative

The European Union has signalled that it wants to work with carmakers on a new breed of small, affordable electric cars with a new initiative.

Announced by EU President Ursula von der Leyen, the Small Affordable Cars initiative would look to create a new, compact electric vehicle that would be built in Europe and angled towards European drivers looking to get behind the wheel of an EV for less.

Von der Leyen said that the EU would ‘work with industry’ on the initiative, suggesting that European carmakers would work in partnership with the bloc to help create these new vehicles.

“I believe Europe should have its own E-car,” she said. “E for environmental – clean, efficient and lightweight. E for economical – affordable for people. E for European – built here in Europe, with European supply chains.”

Von der Leyen added that the EU ‘cannot let China and others conquer this market,’ suggesting that there is growing concern surrounding the number of Chinese manufacturers entering the European car market with a range of lower-cost electric vehicles.

“Millions of Europeans want to buy affordable European cars,” she added. “So we should also invest in small, affordable vehicles.

“Both for the European market, but also to meet the surge in global demand.

“This is why we will propose to work with industry on a new Small Affordable Cars initiative.”