Paul Weller’s classic Mercedes W114 set to go under the hammer at auction

A 1972 Mercedes W114 250 owned by musician Paul Weller will go up for sale at auction in November.

The classic Mercedes was owned by The Jam frontman between 1996 and 2014 and was a gift for Weller’s 38th birthday sourced by his father and long-term manager, John.

According to auction house Iconic Auctioneers – which will be listing the car as part of its Collectors’ Car Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show on November 8 – the car was used as the Weller family school-run car and was where the singer penned many of his hit songs.

The car bears Weller’s signature on the centre console (Iconic Auctioneers)

The centre console now features Weller’s signature, which was added later on at his personal Black Barn recording studio.

Rob Hubbard, managing director and principal auctioneer at Iconic Auctioneers, said, “Cars with genuine cultural provenance are rare. This W114 links music and motoring in a way that speaks to enthusiasts and fans alike, and it sits comfortably alongside everything we sell, from attainable modern classics to sought-after collectors’ cars. We are proud to present it at the NEC.”

Weller owned the car between 1996 and 2016 (Iconic Auctioneers)

In 2014, the car was sold to Andy Ash at Andy’s Autobarn, after which it went to its present owner who undertook a full 12-month restoration of the vehicle. Following this update, the car was returned to Black Barn where it was authenticated and signed by Weller.

Fully restored and carrying a 80,743 miles, the Mercedes is accompanied by an estimate of between £40,00 and £50,000.