London and Cardiff generate £58.2m in one year from moving traffic offences

Enforcing moving traffic offences raised £58.2m in London and Cardiff in one year alone, new research shows.

Currently in England and Wales only the London boroughs and Cardiff Council are allowed to enforce moving traffic offences, which includes stopping on a yellow box junction, making an illegal turn or driving down a no entry road.

The £58.2m figure for 2018/19 was 25 per cent higher than in 2016/17, according to the data, which was seen by breakdown service the RAC.

The news comes following confirmation in July that the Department for Transport plans to extend these enforcement powers to all local authorities in the two countries. Currently, authorities outside London and Cardiff can only enforce bus lane infractions.

Yellow box junctions proved the most lucrative by far, raking in £31.4m, compared with £22.2m for ‘no turn’ offences and £4.4m for going against no entry signs. In fact, Westminster recorded the highest single figure for yellow box contravention, making £333,295 from a single junction.

The percentage increase in the number of penalty charge notices (PCNs) issued was greater than the increase in revenue, with a 34 per cent rise resulting in 1,007,405 notices.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: “It’s plain for all to see that London boroughs, TfL and Cardiff are generating phenomenal sums of money from the enforcement of moving traffic offences.

“The vast majority of drivers we’ve surveyed agree that those who stop on yellow boxes, make illegal turns or go through ‘no entry’ signs need to be penalised, but when it comes to extending powers to other councils many are concerned, with 68% thinking local authorities will rush to install cameras to generate additional revenue.”

Lyes added that the priority for enforcement should be improving road safety and reducing congestion rather than generating income, and said guidance should be issued to councils to make it clear to drivers that enforcement cameras are operating.

The RAC is also calling for it to be made clear that appeals can be made and that first offenders be sent a warning before penalties apply.