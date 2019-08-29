Porsche Macan Turbo returns with more power

Porsche has returned the Macan Turbo to its SUV line-up, with the compact machine boasting more power than ever before.

A Turbo variant had been offered on the Macan before a 2018 facelift for the model, when the performance-oriented grade was dropped for a brief period.

Quicker, more powerful, and with a suite of upgrades, meet the new #PorscheMacanTurbo, on sale today.https://t.co/leCwCQIYXu pic.twitter.com/tmSAbOSbEr — Porsche GB (@PorscheGB) August 29, 2019

It’s made a comeback though, with a 2.9-litre V6 engine in place of the 3.6-litre unit in the old car. Despite this, power output is up significantly from 395bhp to 434bhp with torque remaining at 550Nm.

As a result, the new Macan Turbo can take care of the 0-60mph sprint in 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 168mph possible. Porsche claims the engine can return 28.8mpg while emitting 224g/km of CO2.

(Porsche)

Helping to contain this improved performance is a set of brakes new to the Macan. These ‘Porsche Surface Coated Brake’ units are steel rotors coated in a tungsten carbide, said to reduce wear and cut brake dust by 90 per cent compared with cast iron units.

A few styling tweaks have been made to distinguish the Macan Turbo as well, with a redesigned front bumper incorporating large air intakes included alongside new side skirts, a model-specific rear spoiler and Turbo-exclusive alloys.

(Porsche)

Order books for the new Porsche Macan Turbo are now open, with pricing starting at £68,530.