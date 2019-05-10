Ferrari to stop supplying engines to Maserati

Ferrari will stop supplying engines to former sister brand Maserati once its current supply contract expires.

Since 2002, the supercar manufacturer has providing powertrains to the premium car firm — arguably one of the strongest selling points of Maserati cars — though that agreement is set to come to a close.

(Maserati)

Speaking during Ferrari’s Q1 earnings call, Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri confirmed the news, saying: “Maserati has announced that at the end of that contract they will not renew it.

“So, eventually, we will no longer supply engines to Maserati, which actually from our perspective is actually a good thing, both from a margin perspective but also the fact that we can transfer a lot of the labour that’s been focused on the engines to the car side of the business.”

No end date has been officially confirmed for the end of the partnership, though reports suggest it will come to a conclusion in 2020 or 2021. Ferrari also has no plans to supply engines to any other manufacturers.

As a result of the move, Maserati will either have to develop its own engines going forward or source them from another firm — possibly within the Fiat Chrysler Association (FCA) umbrella. Ferrari had previously been a part of FCA, though it was spun off at the start of 2016.