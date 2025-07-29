Honda N-One e: gives a hint of firm’s upcoming compact EV

Honda has recently taken the covers off the N-One e: electric kei car, which could preview an upcoming compact electric vehicle from the brand.

Kei cars are a specific type of compact vehicle in Japan, which cannot be longer than 3.4 metres, cannot be wider than 1.48 metres and are cheaper to tax than a conventionally-sized car.

The N-One e: is only the second kei car to use an electric powertrain, and it’s likely that the European version – expected to be called the Super EV – will use the same battery, chassis and drivetrain.

The interior is simple and functional. (Honda)

Honda has not revealed the size of the battery at this stage, but the manufacturer claims that the N-One e: can travel up to 168 miles between trips to the plug and that a vehicle-to-home (V-2-H) function will be available, allowing the car’s battery to discharge energy back into your home to reduce energy costs.

The exterior design has a flat and boxy profile, while the front circular headlights and rectangular front grille give it a cutesy look. However, the Super EV Concept beefs things up with flared wheel arches, side skirts and a rear spoiler.

Honda’s Super EV will go on sale in the UK next year. (PA)

Inside, the N-One e:’s interior design is simple with physical buttons located in the centre of the dashboard and there is a bench-like front seat. The car’s interior space should be large too, thanks to the car’s tall roofline.

The Honda N-One e: is available to order in Japan from August 1. However, equivalent prices have not been revealed, but there will be a subsidy of up to £2,900. Meanwhile, more details on the Super EV will be revealed closer to when the car goes on sale in the UK next year.