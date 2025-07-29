Long-term report: 12,500 miles in and the Skoda Kodiaq is still earning its keep

As we tick past the 12,500-mile mark in our long-term Skoda Kodiaq, it’s becoming clear just how integral this SUV has become to both our working life and our daily routines. This past month has been particularly demanding, with the Kodiaq covering hundreds of miles across the country. From motorways to muddy car parks, it’s taken it all in its stride, proving to be not just a capable machine, but a genuinely dependable one too.

On the professional front, the Kodiaq has been hard at work supporting a number of filming projects—some of which have really put its versatility to the test. Most notably, we’ve been collaborating with a manufacturer producing new product launch material as well as some media support, and that’s meant frequent runs to and from filming locations, including several days spent at the Millbrook Proving Ground.

The Kodiaq has been here, there and everywhere

There, the Kodiaq played multiple roles: a reliable camera tracking vehicle, a mobile base for our crew, and a kit haulier. The suspension and ride quality, even when fully loaded and on the somewhat ageing and broken tarmac around the test track, continue to impress. It’s refined and composed enough to keep camera footage smooth, albeit with the extra support from a gimbal, yet robust enough to handle some of the more rugged access routes we’ve encountered on location.

With its capacious boot and flexible interior layout, we’ve been able to transport everything from lighting rigs to heavy-duty tripods without the usual game of automotive Tetris. The load lip is low enough to make packing straightforward, and the rear seats fold quickly and flat, which makes for stress-free loading—particularly useful when time is tight and light is fading.

But it’s not all work. The Kodiaq has also continued to shine on the domestic front.

With summer in full swing, we’ve been making the most of our coastal proximity and heading to the beach regularly for dog walks. The boot is easily big enough for two muddy dogs, albeit one of them being the size of a teacup, a couple of sandy towels, and the usual clutter that accumulates on family trips. It’s also easy to clean out afterwards, which is something any pet owner will appreciate.

A big stack of boxes was no match for the Kodiaq

And in a slightly more unexpected twist, it’s also helped improve neighbourly relations. My next-door neighbour needed to get rid of a sizeable collection of cardboard boxes but couldn’t use his usual van. Cue the Kodiaq stepping in to save the day. With the seats folded down and boxes stacked to the roof, it swallowed the mountain of cardboard without complaint and made short work of the trip to the local tip. Not only was my neighbour impressed, but I found myself once again grateful for just how adaptable this car is to whatever task is thrown at it.

What’s also become apparent over these 12,000 miles is just how comfortable the Kodiaq is, no matter the conditions or the length of the journey. The front seats are both heated and ventilated, and the fan-cooled function has been a real game-changer during the warmer days we’ve had this summer. Long drives in 30-degree heat are suddenly far more manageable when you’ve got a chilled seat back keeping you cool.

Despite its size, the Kodiaq has been returning good fuel efficiency

Rear passengers haven’t been left out either. The heated seats in the back—controllable via the central infotainment screen—have proven both practical and, somewhat unexpectedly, a source of endless amusement. My girlfriend’s niece, a frequent rear-seat occupant lately, has been on the receiving end of a few well-timed temperature adjustments. Watching her try to figure out why her seat keeps warming up, despite no apparent buttons in reach, has added a slightly mischievous touch to our road trips.

For a seven-seat SUV that’s frequently loaded up and covering long distances, the Kodiaq has also been quietly impressive on the fuel economy front. Throughout our 12,000 miles, it has returned an average of around 40mpg, which is nothing short of admirable given the type of work it’s doing. Long motorway runs obviously help here, but even around town and during kit-heavy shoots, the fuel gauge doesn’t seem to drop as quickly as you’d expect in a car of this size. It means we’re spending less time at the pumps than we anticipated—and more time getting on with the jobs at hand. In a time where running costs are under more scrutiny than ever, that’s a real bonus.

Twelve thousand miles in, the Kodiaq remains solid, reliable, and thoroughly enjoyable to live with. It’s become more than just a tool—it’s a key part of how we get work done, how we relax, and even how we lend a hand in the community. While many long-term test cars begin to show their flaws over time, the Kodiaq seems only to be strengthening its case as one of the most well-rounded SUVs in its class.