Self-driving cars in the UK: What can we expect and when?

There has been lots of talk about self-driving cars in the last few years, with Tesla recently conducting its own self-driving tests on the streets of Swindon to showcase how the technology could work here.

But though these systems are progressing, there could still be some challenges lying ahead for self-driving cars coming to the roads full-time. We’ve got all the details to check out here.

What are self-driving cars?

Self-driving cars are just that – cars which are capable of driving themselves. Using a combination of sensors, cameras and radars, these self-driving vehicles can ‘see’ ahead of them and detect other vehicles, pedestrians and more.

Many of these cars use artificial intelligence to independently make decisions about certain driving scenarios, as well as what to do when approaching junctions or other road changes.

Have they been used in the UK yet?

At present, self-driving cars have only been used within strict testing periods and mostly with a human monitoring the vehicle from inside. Manufacturers such as Nissan have run extensive self-driving tests up and down the country to see how the technology works and whether it could be applied to future vehicles.

However, current legislation means that self-driving cars can’t really be fully utilised in the UK – though that’s set to change with the Automated Vehicles Act.

What is the Automated Vehicles Act?

More self-driving cars are likely to arrive in the future. (Ford)





Essentially, the Automated Vehicles Act will provide a framework for self-driving vehicles to start being used on the roads. It means that self-driving vehicles could be here as soon as next year, with the Act ensuring that they’re able to be used safely.

Will self-driving cars actually arrive in 2026?

File photo dated 31/08/16 of a Nissan electric car at launch of the first Uber electric cars in London. Uber users in cities across the UK will be able to cut journey costs by sharing cars with strangers. Issue date: Thursday May 15, 2025.





With the announcement, it means that companies will be able to trial autonomous commercial services without the need for a human to be sitting in the seat to monitor the journey.

Then, it’s expected that self-driving cars for private sale will come from the second half of 2027, once the Automated Vehicles Act becomes law.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “The future of transport is arriving.

“Self-driving cars could bring jobs, investment, and the opportunity for the UK to be among the world-leaders in new technology.

“With road safety at the heart of our pilots and legislation, we continue to take bold steps to create jobs, back British industry and drive innovation.”

Has the public had a say in this?

Yes. The Government has launched a public consultation so that people can give their feedback on the future of self-driving cars in the UK.

Launched on July 21, it’ll run until September 28, 2025, with interested parties able to submit their views online.