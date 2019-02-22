Audi SQ5 returns with diesel power

Audi has reintroduced its sporty SQ5 SUV with a powerful mild-hybrid emissions-reducing diesel engine.

The first-generation performance version of the Audi Q5 was diesel-only, although the second-generation model – introduced in 2017 – came with a 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine.

As with many German performance cars, the petrol SQ5 was killed off last year by the new and stringent WLTP emissions regulations. Audi was a big victim of this, with most of its performance ‘S’ and ‘RS’ models temporarily removed from sale.

(Audi/PA)

But the new SQ5 TDI is a return to form, with its twin-turbo 3.0-litre diesel engine churning out 342bhp and 700Nm of torque. The latter is the most impressive, helping the SQ5 to sprint from 0-60mph in 4.9 seconds and keep going to an electronically limited top speed of 155mph. Power is sent to all four wheels by an eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission.

The engine also features 48V mild-hybrid technology to help reduce fuel consumption when coasting or idling. The unit also uses electrically powered compression adopted from the larger SQ7’s engine, which helps to ensure a rapid power delivery with no turbo lag.

Audi adopts a toned-down approach with the SQ5’s styling, with few differences over the standard Q5. It does, however, feature revised bumpers, an aluminium Singleframe front grille and 20-inch alloy wheels to set it apart from the Q5. Panther Black paint is also exclusive to the SQ5.

The diesel SQ5 is back, and we're glad! In 2017, Audi said they were going to bring back the BiTurbo diesel but gave us the V6 petrol which is somewhat slower and less characterful. @Audi @AudiUK #audi #CarNews pic.twitter.com/BKIEeXZ7tP — WeBuy4x4 (@WeBuy4x4) February 22, 2019

Two trim levels will be offered on the model – SQ5 TDI and SQ5 TDI Vorsprung.

Standard equipment includes an 8.3-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Nappa leather sports seats, LED lights and a digital ’Virtual Cockpit’, while Vorsprung grade adds matrix LED headlights, park assist and a head-up display, to name just a few of the extras.

Sales for the SQ5 TDI are expected to start in the spring, with prices to be announced nearer the time.