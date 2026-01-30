'These are exciting times for Wellington': Traders move into new stalls at town's revamped market hall

As part of phase one of Wellington Market's regeneration programme, nine traders have now taken ownership of their stalls in the revamped historic market hall.

The regeneration of the market is part of a year-long Telford & Wrekin Council project which will safeguard the historic market’s future for the next 50 years.

TF1 Entertainment, JSM Worktops, Drack’s Den, iRepair, Off the Wall, Graham’s Hoovers, Bath & Bed, Lucy’s Shoes and Alexander Pets have moved from different parts of the market as part of the revamp.

Meanwhile, Aladdin’s Cave, which sells a large variety of household and gardening goods, is moving from the old side of its existing unit in the market to a new part of the unit while the old part is restored.

Traders have moved into Wellington Market

Local contractor Pave Aways Ltd is delivering the works and a small number of traders were temporarily relocated within the market before moving into their new, permanent homes.

Businesses remain open as usual throughout the works and new signage has been installed at different points within the market to show where traders are now located.

Telford & Wrekin Council said it is supporting market traders during the works by offering them subsidised rents.

The Council has also supported Workman & Watchwear with a move from the market into a new permanent location on the high street in Wellington.

Plans for the market, which will retain the market’s original and historic features, include a redesigned layout to enhance accessibility and improve circulation as well as delivering refurbished and expanded toilet facilities.

There will also be an improved covered outdoor space for events and an enhanced food court to draw people into the market and create an attractive environment that people will enjoy.

The refurbishment programme aims to retain and improve the market as a retail, food and leisure hub, providing high-quality spaces for existing traders and new small independent businesses.

Final plans for the market were agreed following one-to-one meetings with individual business owners and a series of trader engagement sessions at the market.

Telford & Wrekin Council secured a share of £12 million of Government funding to invest into the market and is seizing this one-off opportunity to transform it into a fit-for-the-future venue which will continue to serve the needs of generations to come.

Investment is being made into the fabric of the building, which had been neglected under previous ownerships, and the look, feel and operations of the market will be significantly improved.

This investment is part of a wider ‘Investing in Telford and Wrekin’ programme which is seeing significant investment in other parts of the Borough and aims to make Telford and Wrekin a better place to live, learn, work and socialise.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, said: “We’re delighted that phase one of the regeneration programme is now complete which has enabled nine traders to move into their new permanent stalls.

“We’ve worked very closely with traders since the initial plans for the market were shared with them and are pleased that after taking their feedback on board they are now reaping the rewards of being in their new market home.

“We will continue to work closely with traders during the refurbishment project and encourage people to continue to use the market and support our traders as the market will be open as usual throughout the works as we open more new units in the months ahead.

“These are exciting times for Wellington and we can’t wait to see a revitalised market which people can be proud of and a place in the heart of the community where they can come to shop, eat and socialise.”

You can find out more about the Wellington Market regeneration project here: Telford & Wrekin Council | Wellington Market