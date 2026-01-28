Tributes paid to beloved former Telford infant school teacher and 'devoted' stalwart of local am-dram

The Belfrey Theatre in Wellington has announced the death of its theatre president Annie Savage.

Annie’s association with the theatre spanned more than five decades, beginning in 1971 when the Wellington Theatre Company (WTC) transformed an old primary school into the theatre and arts centre it is today.

After teaching at Donnington Infant School for 19 years, Annie retired from the profession in 1993 and pursued further training in the arts, completing an accredited acting course at the Birmingham School of Speech and Drama in 1995.

She went on to secure professional roles in Birmingham, Bristol and London, and made several appearances on the BBC.

Across her 56 years with WTC, Annie performed in, directed and costumed countless productions - most recently directing The Taming of the Shrew in October 2025.

A spokesperson for the Belfrey Theatre said: "When not involved onstage, Annie was always happy to help. She could often be found at the coffee bar making cups of tea, washing up, and - what she enjoyed most - chatting with audience members.

"She was a warm, friendly presence. Her costumes were always crafted with love, though they might still contain a few pins come opening night… or even by the final performance.

"Annie’s legacy is woven into every corner of our theatre. Her passion, talent, and unwavering dedication shaped generations of performers and helped build the creative home we cherish today.

"She will be deeply missed, but her influence will continue to shine on our stage for many years to come."