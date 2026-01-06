Controversial street food trucks plan for Shropshire market town withdrawn after community uproar

A plan to put three temporary street food vans on a car park in Wellington have been withdrawn following uproar in the community.

Applicant Mubasher Mehmood, of Arleston in Telford, had applied part retrospectively for permission for the food vans on a car park behind the Carpathian Bear.

But it drew huge opposition from a church, college, residents, and businesses in Wellington who flooded Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning website with their opposition.

The council’s own environmental health department which told planners that the it would need to be registered.

Now planning agent Bob Metcalf of EMS Design, of Market Drayton, has told planners that the application would be withdrawn. They plan to re-submit when they can deal with concerns.

Aerial image of the area around the Carpathian Bear in Wellington. Picture: Google Maps

Mr Metcalf wrote: “I have consulted our client and he wishes to withdraw the current application and we will re-submit when we can cover all the concerns.”

Residents had told the council that they are already suffering with people gathering, drinking and urinating in the street and fear the issues will be exacerbated if the plan relating to is approved.

One resident wrote: “This is exactly what we don’t need in Tan Bank.”

The applicant had submitted plans to control noise and smells but objectors say they are already suffering.

One objector said there is “parking chaos” as that area was used for attendees of a nearby mosque.

“It’s a nightmare with just the one in operation. Imagine when there are three.

“This is the final nail in the coffin for historic Wellington if this is allowed to happen.”

Proposed location for Wellington food trucks. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

A spokesperson for the nearby Bethal United Church of Jesus Christ has told planners that one vehicle already trading there is “not complying with the conditions described in the noise and odour control statement, including playing amplified music.”

A solicitor has also told the council that there are “material inaccuracies” in planning documents which breach council policies and cannot be enforced.

“The supporting assessments are not sound and the application should be refused,” the objector said.

A spokesperson for a nightclub at Tan Bank wrote that there are “more than sufficient catering establishments in Wellington”.

Heritage and conservation experts at Telford & Wrekin Council have also objected, saying the plan would “not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Wellington Conservation Area but would introduce visual clutter.”

The applicant’s planning agent told the council that the area is characterised by mixed commercial activity and benefits from food outlets, pubs, hot food takeaways, and retail.