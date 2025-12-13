Uproar in Shropshire market town over street food trucks plan for town centre car park

Residents in Wellington say they are already suffering with people gathering, drinking and urinating in the street and fear the issues will be exacerbated if the plan relating to a car park behind the Carpathian Bear is approved.

Residents have told Telford & Wrekin Council planners that there are “constant smells” from cooking and issues with people drinking and taking drugs would be made worse if there is another place to hang around.

One resident wrote: “This is exactly what we don’t need in Tan Bank.”

One takeaway is already active in the car park and two more would bring it to 12 locally, writes one objector, who calls that “total saturation”.

“The most probably in any one postcode in Shropshire! This must not happen. We do not want this on our doorstep.”

The proposed location for the Wellington food trucks. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

Applicant Mubasher Mehmood, of Arleston in Telford, has applied part retrospectively for permission.

Agent EMS Design, of Market Drayton, has told planners that it would “preserve, and where possible enhance” that part of the local conservation area and encourage local economic activity.

The applicant has submitted plans to control noise and smells but objectors say they are already suffering.

One objector said there is “parking chaos” as that area was used for attendees of a nearby mosque.

“It’s a nightmare with just the one in operation. Imagine when there are three.

“Major parking and highways issues will be caused.

“This is the final nail in the coffin for historic Wellington if this is allowed to happen.”

The area around the Carpathian Bear in Wellington. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for the nearby Bethal United Church of Jesus Christ has told planners that one vehicle already trading there is “not complying with the conditions described in the noise and odour control statement, including playing amplified music".

An objector at Telford College has responded saying it would have “an unacceptable impact on public health” with three educational premises in Tan Bank.

A resident says that there are too many food establishments in one area.

They said that “nuisance, anti-social behaviour and smells of cooking are unacceptable”.

Another resident who lives in a local flat says it is “over-development” and will cause highways and parking and traffic issues.

Another resident has objected because “the current catering unit there is already causing issues, those issues will increase threefold if more are allowed, the smells are terrible, there are more rats on the car park, more traffic and noise until late at night”.

A spokesperson for a nightclub at Tan Bank wrote that there are “more than sufficient catering establishments in Wellington”.

Heritage and conservation experts at Telford & Wrekin Council have also objected, saying the plan would “not preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the Wellington Conservation Area but would introduce visual clutter”.

They added that “no clear public benefits have been demonstrated that would outweigh this harm”.

The applicant’s planning agent Robert Metcalfe has told the council that the area is characterised by mixed commercial activity and benefits from food outlets, pubs, hot food takeaways, and retail.

An assessment of other potential sites have been considered and ruled out.

“Odour emissions will be controlled to a level equivalent to or lower than existing food uses in the town centre,” the agent has told the council.

“Properly filtered extraction ensures no noticeable nuisance to nearby properties.”

Council officials are set to decide the issue before January 14, 2026.