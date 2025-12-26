Love Wellington is running its “New Year, New You” initiative, which aims to help people achieve personal goals while championing local businesses, clubs and organisations.

Sign up for our FREE weekly Nostalgia Newsletter - with scores of archive pictures and exclusive features on the history of Shropshire and Mid Wales - all sent to your inbox every Friday. Sign up here

The campaign will focus on connecting residents with services and opportunities that can help them sustain their New Year’s resolutions, all while injecting vitality back into the high street, Wellington Market, businesses and facilities with a ‘post a day’ on social media platforms.

There are already discounts available for beauty treatments, smoothies and healthy breakfasts.

David Cheshire and Donna Miles of Revive Cafe in Wellington

Sally Themans, of Love Wellington, said: “Whether it’s eating a bit more healthily, trying a new sport or hobby, shopping locally, or recycling more – Love Wellington will be highlighting all that’s on offer in our town through our social media platforms.

“We’ll be sharing offers and essential information every day to help you stick to the New Year, New You mantra, whilst giving our valued high street a much-needed boost.

“We already have offers ready for January – such as beauticians Bellissimo in the Market Square offering a 10 per cent discount throughout January, and David Cheshire and Donna Miles of Revive Café at Wellington Leisure Centre offering special healthy smoothies and breakfast options.”

To see all the latest offers from participating businesses and organisations, find Love Wellington on Facebook and other social media platforms.