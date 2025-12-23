'Highlight of our year': Telford school students spread Christmas cheer with afternoon tea celebration for the community

Pupils at Ercall Wood Academy in Wellington brought Christmas cheer to local residents by hosting the third annual event of its kind.

The school welcomed older members of the community for an afternoon of food, fun and entertainment. Guests included local residents, students' grandparents and family members, as well as residents from nearby care homes.

Pupils served a traditional afternoon tea and provided entertainment, including singing, dancing and other performances.

Principal Nick Murphy said the much-loved event has become a highlight of the school's calendar and reflects its strong commitment to community engagement and bringing generations together.

He said: "Our guests on the day included local residents, grandparents, family members and residents from nearby care homes all of whom enjoyed a Christmas-themed afternoon tea lovingly prepared by our students.

"From festive sandwiches to sweet treats, the menu showcased the students’ hospitality skills and their exacting attention to detail."

Entertainment was provided by the performing arts department, which delivered a Christmas showcase featuring musical numbers, choir performances, dance routines and even gymnastic displays.

Mr Murphy added: "The event is a highlight of our year and a wonderful way to bring our community together.

"We are so grateful to our local community for joining us, to our staff for their hard work in organising the event, and our students for preparing the afternoon tea and showcasing their talents.

Pupil James Lloyd with Margie Baily and Lynn Lee

"The Christmas afternoon tea is a celebration of kindness, creativity and community spirit. We are proud to continue this tradition and we are already looking forward to welcoming guests again next year."