West Mercia Police officers are investigating the attack, which happened in Wellington, Telford, in the early hours of Saturday (December 20).

A statement from Telford Police said: "An altercation occurred at around 1am outside The Station Hotel on Station Road, which left a man aged in his 20s, with serious injuries.

"The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. No arrests have been made at this time in connection with the incident.

"Officers are working to identify the suspect, who is described as a white man of a heavy build, with dark hair and a dark beard. It is believed he was wearing a red, green and white Christmas jumper.

"We would also like to hear off anyone who was at The Station Hotel, or in the area, around the time of the assault.

"Officers are particularly keen to speak to a white man, also described as wearing a Christmas jumper, who is believed to have witnessed the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by e-mailing TelfordCID@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 35i of December 20, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.