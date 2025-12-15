TikTok clothes seller opens new Wellington town centre boutique

Bouji Store, which sells women's and children's fashion, officially opened its doors on Crown Street on Saturday (December 13).

It's the new HQ for Karissa Hughes, who has been selling her products online on TikTok for the last 12 months and now needs a permanent high street base.

Karissa said: “I feel that my business is bringing something unique to Wellington – a modern, trendy clothing vibe as well as a wide range of children’s clothes, shoes and other accessories.

Bouji owner Karissa Hughes with councillors Giles Luter, Paul Davis and Graham Cook

“Currently, there isn’t a business like it in Wellington, so I’m hoping this will bring a different kind of footfall to the high street.

“I’m also really pleased that I’ve been able to move into the shop before Christmas, which is a peak time for trade.”

Karissa's move was helped by a business start-up grant from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Council leader Lee Carter said: “We’re pleased to support this business with a start-up grant so it can set up and establish itself in Wellington.

“Bouji Store definitely brings something different to Wellington and drawing in more customers from different age groups can definitely benefit the wider Wellington economy by bringing increased footfall to the high street.

“We wish Karissa all the best in her new unit and look forward to seeing the business grow further.”