White Ribbon Day on November 25 kicked off 16 days of action encouraging people to challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours.

A series of talks and drop-in sessions were held around the Telford College Wellington campus, including visits from West Mercia Women’s Aid and counselling service Axis showcasing their programmes and support services.

West Mercia Women’s Aid also hosted a drop-in session to provide more details about its prevention programmes.

Telford College staff and students taking part in the White Ribbon day of action.

Channelle Nixon, Telford College’s director of safeguarding and student support, said: “Violence against women and girls affects individuals, families and communities everywhere.

“Creating safe, respectful environments is everyone’s responsibility. Our activities were designed to raise awareness and promote positive conversations around healthy relationships, support pathways and prevention of harm.”

The college’s hair and beauty training department promoted the #cutitout campaign, highlighting the unique position of trust held by hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists and the role they play in recognising signs of abuse and offering a safe space for disclosure.

Staff and students were also encouraged to wear the campaign’s signature white ribbon during the day, and to promote positive conversations about respect, safety and healthy relationships.

The White Ribbon is the globally recognised symbol to end men’s violence against women and girls. Since the inception of the movement 34 years ago, it has become an important symbol in the fight to end gender-based violence.

Figures from the National Audit Office this year show that one in four women across the UK will be a victim to sexual assault or attempted assault in their lifetimes.

Three in five women say they have experienced some form of sexual harassment, bullying or verbal abuse in the workplace – the majority of which say it has happened on multiple occasions.