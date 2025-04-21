Aldi in Wellington closed due to power cut

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The budget supermarket chain's Wellington store off Groom's Alley is closed today (April 21) thanks to a power cut, according to a message on a sandwich board outside the store.

Aldi in Wellington

The message read: "Store closed due to power cut."

The shop was closed on Sunday (April 20) in line with Easter opening hours, but was due to be open today between 8am and 8pm.

Would-be shoppers left the branch empty-handed and disappointed, with one customer saying they were "really looking forward to having chicken tonight".

Aldi has been approached for further information.