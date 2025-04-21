Easter Monday opening hours for major shopping centres across the West Midlands - from Wolverhampton's Mander Centre to Telford Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We’ve taken a look at the opening hours for different shops and shopping centres on Easter Monday across the West Midlands, but it’s always best to check with the individual place you are hoping to visit as time may vary depending on location.

Easter Monday shopping centre opening hours

Mander Centre, Wolverhampton 10am-5pm

Bullring and Grand Central 10am to 7pm

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands 9am to 9pm

Merry Hill, Dudley 10am - 6pm

Queens Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich 10am - 5pm

The Saddlers Shopping Centre, Walsall 10am - 4pm

Telford Centre, Telford 9am – 6pm

Ikea opening hours

Ikea Wednesbury 10am to 9pm

Easter Monday supermarket opening hours