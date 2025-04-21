Easter Monday opening hours for major shopping centres across the West Midlands - from Wolverhampton's Mander Centre to Telford Centre
Easter Monday (April 21) is a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
We’ve taken a look at the opening hours for different shops and shopping centres on Easter Monday across the West Midlands, but it’s always best to check with the individual place you are hoping to visit as time may vary depending on location.
Easter Monday shopping centre opening hours
Mander Centre, Wolverhampton 10am-5pm
Bullring and Grand Central 10am to 7pm
McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands 9am to 9pm
Merry Hill, Dudley 10am - 6pm
Queens Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich 10am - 5pm
The Saddlers Shopping Centre, Walsall 10am - 4pm
Telford Centre, Telford 9am – 6pm
Ikea opening hours
Ikea Wednesbury 10am to 9pm
Easter Monday supermarket opening hours
Sainsbury’s 8am - 8pm
Tesco 8am to 6pm
Asda 8am to 10pm
Aldi 8am to 8pm
Morrisons 7am to 8pm