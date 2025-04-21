Shropshire Star
Easter Monday opening hours for major shopping centres across the West Midlands - from Wolverhampton's Mander Centre to Telford Centre

 Easter Monday (April 21) is a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

We’ve taken a look at the opening hours for different shops and shopping centres on Easter Monday across the West Midlands, but it’s always best to check with the individual place you are hoping to visit as time may vary depending on location.

Easter Monday shopping centre opening hours

Shopping bags.
  • Mander Centre, Wolverhampton  10am-5pm 

  • Bullring and Grand Central 10am to 7pm

  • McArthurGlen Designer Outlet West Midlands 9am to 9pm

  • Merry Hill, Dudley  10am - 6pm 

  • Queens Square Shopping Centre, West Bromwich 10am - 5pm 

  • The Saddlers Shopping Centre, Walsall 10am - 4pm

  • Telford Centre, Telford  9am – 6pm 

